The Challenge of Defining “State Action” on Personal Social Media Accounts

The use of social media public officials has become a contentious issue in recent years, prompting legal battles over the boundaries of free speech and the First Amendment. In the case of Knight Institute v Donald Trump, a federal appeals court ruled that Donald Trump’s decision to block critics on Twitter violated the First Amendment. However, before the Supreme Court could review the ruling, Trump lost the 2020 election, rendering the case moot.

Now, two new cases, O’Connor-Ratcliff v Garnier and Lindke v Freed, have raised similar questions about when an official’s use of personal social media accounts should be considered “state action” and subject to constitutional limits. In O’Connor-Ratcliff v Garnier, a couple sued two school board trustees for blocking them on Facebook and Twitter. The couple argued that since the trustees’ platforms were used for community discussion about school board activities, their freedom of speech was unfairly curtailed when they were blocked. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed, ruling that the trustees had “cloaked” their accounts “with the authority of the state.”

However, in Lindke v Freed, a constituent who was blocked from a city manager’s Facebook page failed to persuade the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals that his banishment was unconstitutional. The court ruled that the city manager’s personal Facebook page was not being used for official business and therefore did not constitute “state action.”

As the Supreme Court justices debated these cases, they grappled with the challenge of balancing the free speech rights of civil employees with the rights of constituents to access information and challenge officials. The justices struggled to find an approach that allows officials to express themselves personally while also ensuring transparency and accountability.

FAQs

1. What is “state action”?

“State action” refers to actions taken government officials or entities that are subject to constitutional limits and protections, including the First Amendment.

2. Can public officials block users on their personal social media accounts?

The question of whether public officials can block users on their personal social media accounts is being debated in various court cases. The Supreme Court has yet to provide a definitive ruling on this issue.

3. What are the arguments for and against considering personal social media accounts as “state action”?

Advocates for considering personal social media accounts as “state action” argue that these platforms can serve as forums for public discussion and therefore should be subject to constitutional limits. On the other hand, opponents argue that public officials should have the right to express themselves personally without being constrained constitutional obligations.

4. How does this debate impact constituents’ rights?

This debate has implications for constituents’ rights to access information and challenge officials. If personal social media accounts are deemed “state action,” constituents may have a greater ability to engage with public officials and hold them accountable. However, if personal accounts are exempt from constitutional limits, constituents may face limitations on their ability to communicate with officials.

5. What is the potential outcome of these court cases?

The potential outcome of these court cases is still uncertain. However, some justices seemed to coalesce around the principle that merely reposting official business on personal accounts does not constitute “state action.” This could mean that officials can delete rude comments on personal posts but cannot block constituents from accessing information or engaging in debates on matters of public concern.