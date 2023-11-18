When Brad Pitt Was On Friends, Was He With Jennifer?

In the late 1990s, the hit television show Friends captivated audiences around the world with its hilarious and relatable characters. One of the most memorable guest appearances on the show was made none other than Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is: was he with Jennifer Aniston at the time?

During his guest appearance on Friends, Brad Pitt was indeed married to Jennifer Aniston. The couple tied the knot in July 2000, a few months before Pitt’s cameo on the show. Pitt played the character of Will Colbert, a former high school classmate of Ross Geller (played David Schwimmer), who harbored a deep grudge against him.

The episode, titled “The One with the Rumor,” aired on November 22, 2001, and showcased Pitt’s comedic talent as he delivered hilarious lines and engaged in witty banter with the rest of the Friends cast. It was a highly anticipated episode, not only because of Pitt’s star power but also due to the real-life connection between him and Aniston.

FAQ:

Q: When did Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get divorced?

A: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation in January 2005 and finalized their divorce in October of the same year.

Q: Did Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston meet on the set of Friends?

A: No, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston actually met in 1998 through mutual friends and began dating shortly after. Their paths crossed on the set of Friends when Pitt made his guest appearance.

Q: Did Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship affect their scenes on Friends?

A: Despite their personal relationship, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston maintained professionalism while filming their scenes together on Friends. They were able to separate their personal lives from their on-screen performances.

Q: Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston still friends?

A: After their divorce, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston remained on friendly terms. They have been seen interacting cordially at various industry events and have expressed support for each other’s work.

In conclusion, when Brad Pitt made his memorable appearance on Friends, he was indeed married to Jennifer Aniston. Their relationship added an extra layer of intrigue to the episode, making it even more memorable for fans of both the show and the couple.