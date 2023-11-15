When Ariana Grande Married?

In a surprising turn of events, pop sensation Ariana Grande tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, on May 15, 2021. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony held at Grande’s home in Montecito, California. The news of their marriage came as a delightful surprise to fans around the world, who had eagerly followed their relationship since it was first made public in early 2020.

FAQ:

Who is Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande is a renowned American singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to fame with her powerful vocals and catchy pop tunes, becoming one of the most successful and influential artists of her generation.

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Dalton Gomez is a luxury real estate agent based in Los Angeles. He works as a buyer’s agent for the Aaron Kirman Group, specializing in high-end properties. Gomez and Grande began dating in early 2020 and got engaged in December of the same year.

When did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get engaged?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got engaged in December 2020. The couple announced their engagement through a series of heartfelt Instagram posts, showcasing Grande’s stunning engagement ring.

Where did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get married?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Grande’s home in Montecito, California. The wedding was attended a small group of close friends and family members, adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Why was the wedding kept private?

Grande and Gomez opted for a private wedding to maintain the intimacy of their special day. Both celebrities have been known to value their privacy, and this decision allowed them to celebrate their love in a more personal and intimate setting.

What’s next for Ariana Grande?

Following her marriage, Ariana Grande continues to focus on her successful music career. Fans eagerly anticipate new music and performances from the talented artist, who has consistently delivered chart-topping hits and mesmerizing live shows.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez surprised the world with their secret wedding, solidifying their love and commitment to each other. As fans celebrate this joyous occasion, they eagerly await the next chapter in Grande’s career, confident that she will continue to captivate audiences with her incredible talent and unwavering passion for music.