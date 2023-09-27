New Korean Drama “Strong Girl Nam-soon” Coming to Netflix in October

Summary: Netflix is set to release a new Korean drama series titled “Strong Girl Nam-soon” on October 7, 2023. The show follows the story of Gang Nam-soon, a young woman with superhuman strength who returns to South Korea in search of her birth family but gets involved in a drug case. Starring Lee Yoo-mi in the lead role, the series is a spinoff of the popular 2017 Korean drama “Strong Girl Bong-soon.” The first season comprises 16 episodes, with new episodes releasing each weekend until November 26.

Produced Barunson Studio, Story Phoenix, and SLL, “Strong Girl Nam-soon” is directed Kim Jeong-sik and Lee Kyung-sik. The screenplay is written Baek Mi-kyung, known for her work on other successful Korean dramas.

The release schedule for “Strong Girl Nam-soon” on Netflix is as follows: the first episode premieres on October 7, 2023, and subsequent episodes will be released every Saturday and Sunday. The final episode is expected to air on November 26.

Joining Lee Yoo-mi in the cast are renowned South Korean actors Kim Jung-eun, Kim Hae-sook, Ong Seong-wu, Byeon Woo-seok, and others. The official trailer for the series offers a sneak peek into the thrilling storyline.

