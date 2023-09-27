Castaway Diva: A New Korean Drama Coming to Netflix

Netflix is set to release a new Korean drama called Castaway Diva in October, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. Directed Oh Chung-hwan and written Park Hye-ryun, this series is their third collaboration after the success of While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up.

The story revolves around Seo Mok-ha, a young aspiring singer who finds herself stranded on a deserted island for 15 years. After being rescued, she must readjust to modern society while still pursuing her dream of becoming a diva. Park Eun-bin, who previously starred in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, takes on the lead role.

In addition to Park Eun-bin, the cast includes other well-known South Korean actors such as Kim Hyo-jin, Chae Jong-hyeop, Cha Hak-yeon, and Kim Joo-hun. With such a talented ensemble, viewers can expect outstanding performances.

The release schedule for Castaway Diva on Netflix is as follows: the first episode will be available on Saturday, October 28, 2023, and new episodes will be released every Saturday and Sunday. The first season consists of 12 episodes, with the finale expected to air on December 3. However, please note that release dates are subject to change.

If you’re a fan of Korean dramas, mark your calendars for the premiere of Castaway Diva. With its intriguing storyline and talented cast, this series is sure to captivate audiences around the world.

Sources: Castaway Diva Production Still Image Courtesy Netflix, Reed Gaudens, Crystal George

