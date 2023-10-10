Murdaugh Murders: The Movie – A Monumental Milestone for Lifetime

Lifetime is celebrating a major milestone with the release of their 500th original movie. As the network continues to captivate audiences with real-life stories, their latest offering, “Murdaugh Murders: The Movie,” promises to be an unforgettable event.

Based on a true crime case, “Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” recounts the twisted tale of Alex Murdaugh, portrayed Bill Pullman. Murdaugh was found guilty of the double homicide of his wife and son, an astonishing turn of events that sent shockwaves through the community. With a total of 102 grand jury criminal charges, Murdaugh is currently serving consecutive life sentences.

It’s important to note that “Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” is distinct from other adaptations that have explored this gripping saga. Netflix’s “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” and HBO’s “The Murdaugh Dynasty” have delved into different aspects of the story, highlighting the complexity of the Murdaugh family’s history.

The highly anticipated premiere of “Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” is slated for Saturday, October 14th at 8 pm on Lifetime. Part two will follow the next day, on Sunday, October 15th. For those who prefer streaming, the special will be available on the Lifetime app the day after its television broadcast.

With their 500th original movie, Lifetime continues to carve a niche for itself in the realm of captivating storytelling. From pulse-pounding thrillers to heartwarming dramas, viewers can rely on Lifetime for gripping narratives that leave a lasting impact.

