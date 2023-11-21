I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Returns with an Anticipated Lineup

The excitement is building as the drums pound and Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly warm up their vocal chords – it’s time for the highly anticipated return of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! This year, a new batch of courageous celebrities will be braving the jungle and engaging in stomach-churning challenges as they trade their comforts for an unforgettable experience.

Though the contestants have only just arrived in Australia, they are already preparing themselves for the grueling trials that lie ahead. As they bid farewell to regular meals, comfy beds, toiletries, and contact with the outside world, they embark on a journey of self-discovery and camaraderie within the ever-challenging jungle setting.

Last year, a triumphant Queen was crowned as the reality show made its comeback at its spiritual home following the pandemic-induced hiatus. The crown was bestowed upon a former footballer and Lioness, who garnered more public votes than actor Owen Warner and politician Matt Hancock.

With the premiere episode airing on Sunday night (November 19) at 9pm, viewers can expect an extended 105-minute episode filled with thrills and surprises. This year’s celebrity lineup boasts an exciting mix of personalities, including This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage. Rounding out the cast are the likes of Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of global pop sensation Britney Spears, TV personality Sam Thompson, and renowned food critic Grace Dent.

But the intrigue doesn’t end there. The show is known for its unexpected twists, and this season promises to be no different. Rumor has it that two more celebrities will be joining the cast in the near future, adding even more chaos to the camp dynamic. While their identities remain a mystery, their arrival is sure to shake things up and keep the contestants on their toes.

As the countdown begins and anticipation reaches fever pitch, fans eagerly await the incredible challenges, nail-biting eliminations, and unforgettable moments that are synonymous with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! It’s time to grab some popcorn, settle in, and prepare for a wild ride through the jungle.

