Companies Should Speak Out on Social Issues, Say Executives

During a panel at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, executives from Meta, Mattel, Deloitte, and Pinterest discussed the importance of companies speaking out on sensitive social issues. They noted that while there is often hesitation from leaders due to potential backlash, taking a stand can actually strengthen a business.

Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, emphasized the need for companies to decide what they stand for and advocate for those values. For example, McKnight pointed to the Barbie brand, which has long stood for female empowerment. When speaking out on cultural issues and current events, McKnight advised that companies should always ensure their actions align with their core values.

LeMia Jenkins Thompson, former chief public affairs and sustainability officer at Pinterest, discussed the challenges the company faced in navigating racial unrest during the pandemic. Jenkins Thompson emphasized the importance of defining company values and determining which events or issues directly impact the business. Pinterest has since developed a decision-making matrix that helps guide their responses to relevant issues.

At Meta, Campbell Brown, vice president of global media partnerships, highlighted founder Mark Zuckerberg’s embrace of open dialogue through regular Q&A sessions. This provides space for conversations and allows for differing viewpoints to be heard and discussed.

Deloitte’s global and U.S. chief marketing officer, Suzanne Kounkel, emphasized the importance of transparent decision-making processes. Deloitte holds forums to inform employees about how decisions are made, even if not everyone agrees with the ultimate outcome. Kounkel referenced a study that showed customers want to support organizations that share their values and take a stance on important issues.

Overall, the panel of executives stressed the need for companies to have a clear understanding of their values and to speak out on social issues that align with those values. By doing so, businesses can foster stronger relationships with customers and create a positive impact in society.

