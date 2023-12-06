When Alia Bhatt said she wants to marry Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia Bhatt Expresses Her Desire to Tie the Knot with Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent interview, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made headlines when she openly expressed her desire to marry fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple, who has been dating for a while now, has been the subject of much speculation and media attention. Alia’s candid admission about her future plans with Ranbir has only fueled the curiosity surrounding their relationship.

During an interaction with a leading entertainment magazine, Alia was asked about her thoughts on marriage. The talented actress didn’t shy away from revealing her intentions, stating, “Right now, I am not thinking about getting married. But when I do, it will be with Ranbir.” Her statement took many surprise, as it showcased her commitment and love for her partner.

Alia and Ranbir’s relationship has been a topic of discussion ever since they made their first public appearance together. The couple has often been spotted attending events and family gatherings, further solidifying their bond. Their on-screen chemistry in the film “Brahmastra” has also garnered attention and praise from fans and critics alike.

FAQs:

Q: How long have Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor been dating?

A: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship for a few years now. They made their relationship public in 2018.

Q: Are Alia and Ranbir planning to get married soon?

A: While Alia has expressed her desire to marry Ranbir, there have been no official announcements regarding their wedding plans. They are currently focused on their respective careers.

Q: What is the film “Brahmastra”?

A: “Brahmastra” is an upcoming Bollywood film directed Ayan Mukerji. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles and is a fantasy adventure film.

Alia Bhatt’s revelation about her future plans with Ranbir Kapoor has undoubtedly created a buzz in the industry. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this power couple take their relationship to the next level. As they continue to make waves both on and off-screen, their love story remains one of the most talked-about topics in Bollywood.