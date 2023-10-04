Wheeler Dealers Star Mike Brewer Opens Up About Online Abuse and its Impact on His Mental Health

Mike Brewer, the host of the popular show Wheeler Dealers, has spoken out about the detrimental impact of online abuse on his mental health. In an exclusive video interview, Brewer admits to receiving a ‘tirade of abuse’ on social media, including death threats and threats against his family. This constant stream of negativity has taken a toll on his well-being and even led him to drink excessively at times.

Brewer explains that the hateful posts he receives on a daily basis affect his mood and overall mental health. He highlights the tragic case of Caroline Flack, saying that online abuse has been known to have fatal consequences. Despite his success as the presenter of a globally broadcast show, Brewer has faced a disturbing undercurrent of online hate, which he attributes to jealousy and resentment from a small percentage of viewers.

While Brewer admits to struggling with the impact of online abuse, he acknowledges the support of his family and team, who remind him that the negative comments online are not a reflection of his true worth. He emphasizes the need for a strong support network in dealing with online abuse.

Brewer admits he hates social media and wishes he could switch it off completely. However, as a public figure, he is expected to use social media to promote his show. He expresses his frustration with the sick and depraved behavior exhibited some individuals online, wondering why people would choose to abuse someone over something as trivial as a car show.

In an effort to raise awareness about online bullying, Brewer mentions the work of the automotive industry charity BEN, which provides support for those suffering from similar experiences. He encourages others to seek help and highlights the charity’s helpline and live chat services.

Despite the challenges he has faced online, Brewer reflects on the success of Wheeler Dealers, which is about to start its 21st season. He recalls how the show gained popularity and how it has evolved over the years. Brewer also discusses his favorite cars and mechanics he has worked with throughout the series.

The video interview with Mike Brewer can be found at the top of this page. Tickets for the Car Dealer Used Car Awards, which Brewer will host, are available for purchase.

