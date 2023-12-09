WhatsApp Introduces View Once Feature for Voice Messages

In a recent update, WhatsApp has introduced the highly anticipated “View Once” feature for voice messages, expanding upon its previous offering for photos and videos. This new feature allows users to send self-destructing audio messages, ensuring enhanced privacy and security for communication.

The View Once feature works similarly for audio messages as it does for visual content. Once the recipient opens the audio message, they can only listen to it once and cannot replay it or save it on their device. Furthermore, the sender does not have the ability to listen to the audio message after it has been sent.

To make it easier for users to identify View Once content, WhatsApp includes a label that reads “Opened” after the recipient has accessed the audio message. This label is only displayed if the receiver has enabled read receipts.

To send View Once voice messages on WhatsApp, follow these simple steps:

Open an individual or group chat. Tap the microphone to begin recording. Swipe up to lock the recording. Tap and hold the record button to start recording. Tap the View Once icon (which turns green to indicate you are in View Once mode). Tap the send button to deliver the audio message.

WhatsApp maintains consistency across the View Once feature marking audio messages with the “one time” icon, just like it does for photos and videos. Additionally, to ensure end-to-end encryption, all View Once content, including voice messages, is encrypted default.

The rollout of View Once voice messages will take place globally over the next few days, providing users with increased control over their private conversations on the platform.