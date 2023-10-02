WhatsApp Testing Blue Verification Tick for Authenticated Channels

WhatsApp is experimenting with a new color for its verification tick, transitioning from its recognizable green to blue, aligning it with its parent company, Meta. This change in hue is not just an aesthetic adjustment but a strategic move to visually harmonize across different platforms under the Meta umbrella. The blue verification tick will be assigned to channels and businesses that have secured verification.

This shift in color follows Mark Zuckerberg’s recent announcement about Meta Verified, a future subscription service for companies on WhatsApp that will offer verification ticks and privileges such as protection from impersonation and dedicated technical support. The aim is to create a visually consistent identity across various Meta platforms and to strengthen Meta’s branding influence across its product range.

WhatsApp’s channels feature, which allows users to receive updates from organizations, sports teams, artists, and public figures, was recently launched globally. The introduction of the blue verification tick is expected to integrate into an upcoming app update.

This change in the verification tick color symbolizes Meta’s efforts to unite its various digital spaces and create a cohesive brand identity within the interconnected digital landscape. It not only enhances user experience but also reinforces the collective identity of Meta’s platforms.

Source: WABetaInfo

Definitions:

– Verification tick: A symbol that indicates a channel or business has undergone verification on WhatsApp.

– Aesthetic adjustment: Changes made to the appearance of something for visual purposes.

– Meta: The parent company of WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

– Mark Zuckerberg: The CEO of Meta.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo: A source that provides information and leaks about WhatsApp updates.