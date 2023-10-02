WhatsApp Beta Update Introduces Blue Checkmark for Verified Channels and Businesses

WhatsApp is constantly evolving with new updates and features, and its latest beta update reveals a shift towards further integration within Meta’s ecosystem. The most notable change is the introduction of a blue checkmark for verified WhatsApp Channels and businesses.

In the beta update (version 2.23.20.18) for Android, WABetaInfo discovered that the green checkmark, previously used to indicate verified Channels, has been replaced with a blue checkmark. This change aligns with Meta’s branding and aims to create a visually consistent identity across its platforms.

The decision to switch the verification badge color to blue goes beyond cosmetics. It is a strategic move to harmonize with Meta’s overall vision. Mark Zuckerberg himself hinted at a future where businesses on WhatsApp can subscribe to Meta Verified, offering a verification badge and various perks.

With the blue checkmark, verified businesses and channels can enjoy benefits such as protection from impersonation and dedicated tech support. The development of this feature is underway and expected to be included in a future app update.

WhatsApp officially launched the Channels feature globally a few weeks ago. Channels provide users with a private space to receive updates from organizations, sports teams, artists, and other figures they’re interested in. Unlike regular WhatsApp chats, Channels are invisible to others, ensuring a privacy-centric approach.

Users can explore a variety of channels and choose to follow those that align with their interests. This feature offers a unique and personalized way to receive information, and the introduction of the blue checkmark will further enhance trust and authenticity within the Channels feature.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s beta update brings the introduction of a blue checkmark for verified Channels and businesses. This change is aligned with Meta’s branding strategy and aims to create a visually consistent identity across Meta’s platforms. With this update, users can expect enhanced authenticity and trust within the Channels feature.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp Channels: A feature that provides users with a private space to receive updates from organizations, sports teams, artists, and other figures they’re interested in.

– Meta: The parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, formerly known as Facebook, Inc.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo (source article)