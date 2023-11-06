WhatsApp, owned Meta, has found itself in the midst of controversy as its AI-powered sticker generator has been accused of exhibiting bias in its image suggestions. The Guardian recently reported that when prompted with terms related to Palestine, the AI model often generated stickers depicting children holding guns, while similar prompts related to Israel did not yield such results.

A month ago, Meta introduced its AI sticker generator, which unfortunately started creating inappropriate and offensive imagery, including depictions of child soldiers. The company has received reports from its employees flagging and escalating this issue concerning prompts related to the ongoing conflict in Israel.

According to a Meta spokesperson, Kevin McAlister, the company is actively working on addressing this problem. McAlister stated that Meta recognizes the need to continually improve these features and welcomes feedback from users to help make necessary updates.

This is not the first time that Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has faced bias issues with its AI models. Instagram’s auto-translate feature, for instance, has come under scrutiny for inserting the word “terrorist” into Arabic user bios. This incident mirrors a previous Facebook mistranslation that resulted in the arrest of a Palestinian man in Israel back in 2017.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the AI sticker generator?

The AI sticker generator is a feature introduced WhatsApp, owned Meta, which allows users to create stickers using artificial intelligence prompts.

2. How does the AI sticker generator exhibit bias?

According to reports, the AI model used in the sticker generator often generates inappropriate or offensive imagery when prompted with specific terms related to Palestine, such as children holding guns, while similar prompts related to Israel do not result in such images.

3. How is Meta addressing the issue?

Meta spokesperson Kevin McAlister stated that the company is actively working to address the bias issue in its AI sticker generator. Meta aims to improve the features continuously and encourages user feedback to assist in making necessary updates.

4. Has Meta faced bias issues with its AI models before?

Yes, Meta has faced previous incidents of bias in its AI models. One example is Instagram’s auto-translate feature, which has been criticized for inserting the word “terrorist” into Arabic user bios. This incident reflects a past Facebook mistranslation that led to the arrest of a Palestinian man in Israel in 2017.

Sources: The Guardian