WhatsApp Enhances Privacy with New Chat Lock Feature

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Chat Lock, aimed at further protecting users’ privacy hiding locked chats behind a secret code. This feature, unveiled earlier this year, allows users to safeguard their “most intimate conversations” protecting them with a password and organizing them in a separate folder. However, previously, it was still possible to identify the existence of a locked chats folder, which could arouse curiosity or suspicion from others.

With the latest update, locked chats will be completely hidden from view until users enter their secret code in the search bar. This enhances the privacy of conversations that users do not want others to access, even if someone looks over their shoulder. By concealing the presence of locked chats entirely, WhatsApp aims to provide a more secure and seamless messaging experience for its users.

WhatsApp owner Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously emphasized the importance of privacy in messaging apps, stating that locked chats make conversations more private hiding them in a password-protected folder with discreet notifications. The company is dedicated to continuously enhancing Chat Lock and is actively working on additional privacy features, including “listen once” voice notes currently being tested in beta.

In addition to the Chat Lock feature, WhatsApp recently introduced the ability for users to log into two separate accounts on one phone. This feature allows individuals to easily switch between work and personal accounts, avoiding the need for multiple devices or burner phones.

To activate Chat Lock on WhatsApp, users can simply toggle on the “hide locked chats” option and set up a secret code to access them. The process is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, aligning with WhatsApp’s commitment to simplicity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Chat Lock on WhatsApp?

Chat Lock is a feature on WhatsApp that allows users to protect their conversations locking them with a password and organizing them in a separate folder.

2. How does the new Chat Lock feature enhance privacy?

The new Chat Lock feature completely hides locked chats from view until users enter a secret code. This ensures that even if someone looks over the user’s shoulder, they won’t be able to see or access these conversations.

3. Can locked chats still be kept in the main conversations menu?

Yes, users have the option to keep their locked chats in the main conversations menu if they prefer not to hide them.

4. Are there any other privacy features WhatsApp is working on?

Yes, WhatsApp is actively developing additional privacy features, including “listen once” voice notes, which are currently being tested in beta.

5. How do I activate Chat Lock on WhatsApp?

To activate Chat Lock, users can go to the chat info of each individual chat they want to lock, toggle on the “lock this chat with fingerprint” or “lock this chat with Face ID” option, and set up their device authentication. The locked chats will then be placed in a separate folder secured a password or biometric pass.