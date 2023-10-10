WhatsApp Testing “Secret Code” Feature to Enhance Chat Privacy

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature called “Secret Code” that aims to provide users with additional privacy for locked chats on the app. This feature was discovered in the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.21.9, and it allows users to set a custom password for specific chats within the app. The Secret Code feature is currently available to users who participate in the Google Play Beta program.

By introducing the Secret Code feature, WhatsApp aims to bring an added layer of security to its platform. With the implementation of a secret code, users can expect their chats to become more secure and protected against unauthorized access. Once a secret code is set, the relevant chat is locked on all devices associated with the user’s account.

The feature is similar to the recently introduced Chat Lock option, which allows users to lock specific chats using fingerprint, facial recognition, or passcodes. However, the Secret Code feature offers an additional level of customization, allowing users to set a unique password for each chat. This password can be changed or removed anytime.

WhatsApp users who have access to the Secret Code feature can easily identify enabled chats using a specific word or emoji as a reference. This upcoming feature can be presumed as an extension of the Chat Lock feature, which was launched a few months ago for both Android and iOS users. The Chat Lock feature moves locked chat threads to a separate folder, ensuring that conversations remain private even if the user’s device falls into the wrong hands.

Although the Secret Code feature is currently limited to beta users, it is speculated that the feature could be introduced to all users in a future update of the WhatsApp app. This feature confirms WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing the privacy and security aspects of its platform, providing its users with greater control over their conversations.

