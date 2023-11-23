WhatsApp Introduces Email Linking for Enhanced Account Security

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is taking proactive measures to bolster user safety. Users can now link their email address to their WhatsApp account, providing an additional layer of verification and authentication.

Previously, WhatsApp users were only able to sign in using their mobile phone number. However, with this new feature in testing, users can now associate their email address with their WhatsApp account. This update comes on the heels of recent security enhancements such as Chat Lock and Device Verification.

Linking your email to your WhatsApp account serves as a verification measure, offering an alternative way to authenticate your account apart from relying solely on your mobile number. This feature proves especially useful in situations where cellular network coverage is inadequate or unavailable.

To link your email with WhatsApp, follow these simple steps:

1. Open WhatsApp on your phone and navigate to settings clicking on your profile picture.

2. In the settings menu, select “Account” and then click on “Email address.”

3. Enter your desired email address and proceed clicking “Next.”

4. Retrieve the six-digit OTP (One-Time Password) sent to your email and enter it into WhatsApp.

5. Submit the OTP to complete the process.

Once your email is linked, the next time you sign in to your WhatsApp account, you will have the option to receive the six-digit OTP either through your mobile number or your linked email.

It is important to note that you can use any email address for account linking, and it does not have to be the same email you use for data backup. However, this update does not allow for creating a new WhatsApp account solely with an email; your phone number will still serve as the primary login method.

By introducing email linking, WhatsApp is reaffirming its commitment to user security and providing greater flexibility in account authentication. Stay tuned for further updates as WhatsApp continues to prioritize the safety and convenience of its users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I link multiple email addresses to my WhatsApp account?

No, currently WhatsApp only allows linking a single email address to each WhatsApp account.

2. Is it necessary to link my email address for WhatsApp usage?

No, linking your email is optional and not required for basic usage of WhatsApp. It provides an additional layer of security and convenience for account authentication.

3. Can I unlink my email address from my WhatsApp account?

Yes, you can unlink your email address at any time accessing the settings menu in WhatsApp and selecting the option to remove or change your linked email address.

4. Does linking an email with my WhatsApp account affect my data backup?

No, linking your email address for account verification does not impact your data backup process. You can continue to use the email of your choice for data backup purposes.

5. Will my linked email address be visible to other WhatsApp users?

No, your linked email address will remain private and will not be visible to other WhatsApp users. It is solely used for account verification and authentication purposes.