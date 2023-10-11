WhatsApp Introduces Custom Passwords for Locked Chats

WhatsApp has finally answered the pleas of its users introducing custom passwords for locked chats. Previously, the app only allowed users to use their device’s local PINs or passwords, but this update gives users a more personalized security option.

The feature was first discovered WABetaInfo in the Android 2.23.21.9 beta update. In order to access the locked chats, users will now need to know a super-secret password. This adds an extra layer of security to ensure that only authorized individuals can gain entry.

Furthermore, the update also includes a feature that allows users to easily find their locked chats simply typing in the secret code in the search bar. This eliminates the need to scroll through numerous chats, saving users precious time.

One of the most requested features users has been the ability to synchronize locked chats across multiple devices, similar to what is possible with unlocked chats. With the introduction of custom passwords, WhatsApp now grants this capability. Previously, locked chats were limited to the device they were protected, preventing users from accessing them on other devices such as laptops or tablets.

Unfortunately, the exact release date for this update remains unknown. Even WABetaInfo, the reliable source for WhatsApp updates, does not have this information at this time.

With these new changes, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and security. By offering customizable passwords and improved accessibility to locked chats, the app ensures that users can protect their private conversations on their own terms.

