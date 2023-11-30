New WhatsApp Feature Adds Extra Layer of Privacy to Chats

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is introducing a groundbreaking privacy feature called “secret codes.” This innovative addition aims to provide an enhanced level of protection for locked conversations. Earlier this year, WhatsApp introduced locked chats to enable users to conceal sensitive discussions. Now, they are taking it a step further allowing users to hide these conversations behind a unique password, separate from the one used to unlock their phones.

Unlike the previous setup, where locked chats were conveniently displayed in a dedicated folder, the new feature allows users to make the folder elusive. By choosing to hide the locked chats folder from the chat list, these conversations can only be discovered entering the secret code into the search bar. This additional layer of security ensures that even individuals with access to your phone remain unaware of the existence of the locked chats folder.

The secret code can include various elements such as letters, numbers, special characters, and even emojis, giving users plenty of options to create a personalized and secure password. Unveiling this update, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, expressed enthusiasm about the enhanced privacy measures. He stated, “Now you can set your locked chats to only appear when you type the secret code in the search bar, so no one can ‘unintentionally’ discover your most private conversations.”

However, it’s essential to note that using a secret code is optional. Users can still choose to display their locked chats in the chat list if they prefer. The rollout of secret codes began recently and will gradually become available worldwide in the coming months.

This recent development fulfills WhatsApp’s commitment to users made six months ago when they introduced the initial Chat Lock feature. At the time, the company expressed its intention to allow users to create a custom password for their chats. Now, they have seamlessly incorporated this feature, empowering users to safeguard their conversations with distinct passwords.

FAQ:

Q: Can I choose not to use a secret code for my locked chats?

A: Yes, the use of secret codes is optional. You can decide whether to display your locked chats or keep them concealed.

Q: What elements can I include in my secret code?

A: Your secret code can consist of letters, numbers, special characters, and emojis, offering flexibility and personalization.

Q: When will the secret codes feature be available globally?

A: The rollout of secret codes began recently and will be progressively available worldwide over the next few months.

