WhatsApp Launches New Secret Code Feature for Enhanced Chat Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, has introduced a new feature called Secret Code to offer users enhanced privacy and security for their sensitive conversations. This feature allows users to set a custom password to protect specific chats, making them harder to access for unauthorized individuals.

The Secret Code feature builds upon another recent addition called Chat Lock, which was announced WhatsApp earlier this year. Chat Lock enables users to move their conversations to a separate folder that can only be accessed providing the device password or biometrics. By setting a unique password for the locked chats, different from the phone’s unlocking password, users gain an additional layer of privacy.

To further enhance privacy, WhatsApp provides an option to hide the Locked Chats folder from the main chat list. This makes it even more challenging for anyone with unauthorized access to the phone to discover these locked conversations. Users can access the hidden chats simply typing the secret code in the search bar.

The Secret Code feature comes in response to the growing concerns about the security of messaging apps. Governments, like the French government, have cautioned against using popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram due to potential security vulnerabilities. The French government has advocated for the adoption of homegrown alternatives, such as Tchap and Olvid, to ensure the confidentiality of conversations and shared information.

WhatsApp’s new feature has been well-received industry experts. Meredith Whittaker, the president of Signal, emphasized that secure messaging apps like WhatsApp have robust security measures in place and dismissed the French government’s concerns. Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, echoed this sentiment and highlighted the company’s commitment to user privacy.

As technology continues to evolve, WhatsApp remains at the forefront, providing its users with innovative features to protect their sensitive conversations. With Secret Code, WhatsApp aims to empower users giving them greater control over their privacy and ensuring that their confidential chats remain secure.

