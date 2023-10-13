WhatsApp Beta Testers Get Preview of App’s Redesigned Interface

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned Meta, has developed a revamped interface that is set to provide users with a more modern and visually appealing experience. The new interface features a new palette of colors and icons and is currently being tested a select group of beta testers.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, a reliable source for tracking WhatsApp updates, the redesign incorporates fresh icons and a new green color theme for both light and dark modes. The chat bubble colors have also been updated, and a floating action button has been added. These changes aim to revitalize the app’s visual experience.

Currently, the new interface is only accessible to a limited number of beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. However, it is expected to roll out to a broader user base in the coming weeks.

In addition to the redesigned interface, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to create group chat events. This feature will enable users to establish events with specific names and set notifications for the conversation. An “events shortcut” will be available in the chat share menu for users to create events and choose when they want to receive notifications related to the event. All participants will need to update WhatsApp to the latest version in order to view and accept the new group invite event.

With the introduction of the redesigned interface and the upcoming group chat events feature, WhatsApp continues to evolve and enhance the user experience on its platform.

