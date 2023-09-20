Meta Introduces WhatsApp Flows: Enhancing Ecommerce on the Platform

Meta is further expanding its presence in the shopping and ecommerce space with the introduction of WhatsApp Flows. This new feature enables businesses to offer customers the convenience of booking tickets, ordering items, and more, all within a chat on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Flows can be customized merchants to meet the specific needs of their business, creating workflow-like purchasing experiences for customers. Initially tested with partners in Brazil and India, this feature will be launched globally in the coming weeks.

With Flows, businesses can provide rich menus and customizable forms to support the diverse needs of their customers. By integrating these services seamlessly into the chat experience, Meta aims to create a convenient and efficient platform for completing purchases and placing orders.

WhatsApp Flows eliminates the need for customers to leave the chat while availing various services. They can book appointments, log in to their accounts, customize products, fill out forms, and sign up for events and promotions, all within the WhatsApp chat interface.

Expanding on the potential of WhatsApp Flows, Meta envisions a rich shopping experience for users, where transactions can be seamlessly completed without the hassle of switching between multiple apps or platforms.

By enhancing the ecommerce capabilities of WhatsApp, Meta aims to increase the value of the platform for businesses and users alike. WhatsApp Flows will be available to businesses worldwide using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the near future.

