WhatsApp Introduces New Shortcut for Quickly Locking Chats

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to quickly lock their chats. The popular instant messaging app has rolled out a shortcut for swiftly locking chats, making it easier for users to protect their conversations.

The new shortcut is currently available for some Android beta testers, specifically in version number 2.23.22.4 of the app. The feature can be accessed through the chat list, where a dedicated toggle has been added for easy access to locking chats. This eliminates the need for users to go through multiple steps to lock or unlock a chat.

Previously, users had to open the chat info section, select the option to lock the chat, and enable the toggle in the “Chat Lock” screen. However, with this new update, WhatsApp has made the process more intuitive and user-friendly displaying the shortcut in the chat list. This ensures that even users who may not have noticed the option before are now aware of the ability to protect their chats.

According to WhatsApp, these shortcuts are designed to be helpful for users who need to lock a chat quickly. By reducing the number of steps required and making the feature more prominent, WhatsApp aims to enhance the overall user experience and make it easier for users to maintain the privacy and security of their conversations.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp has also recently announced that it will be discontinuing support for certain outdated smartphone models. Starting from October 24, 2023, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with specific Android and iPhone devices. This move is to ensure that the app can focus its resources on supporting the latest operating systems and technological advancements.

