WhatsApp Introduces Disappearing Voice Messages for Added Privacy

WhatsApp, the messaging application owned Meta, is expanding its privacy features with the introduction of disappearing voice messages. Following the success of the “View Once” feature for photos and videos in 2021, users can now send voice messages that will automatically disappear once listened to.

The new feature aims to provide an additional layer of privacy for users, allowing them to share sensitive information without leaving a permanent record. For instance, users can confidently read out their credit card details to a friend or plan surprises, knowing that the voice message will be deleted after it is heard.

Similar to the View Once photos and videos, the voice messages will be clearly marked with a “one-time” icon to indicate their temporary nature. They can only be played once, ensuring that the content cannot be accessed again.

As with all personal messages, WhatsApp ensures that the voice messages are protected with end-to-end encryption. This feature is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to privacy innovation and maintaining user confidentiality.

Rolling out globally in the coming days, users will soon be able to take advantage of the disappearing voice messages. To send a view once voice message, simply open an individual or group chat, tap the microphone, swipe up to lock the recording, tap and hold to record, and finally tap the view once icon before sending.

Recipient feedback is also incorporated into the feature. If the recipient has read messages enabled, the sender can see an “opened” receipt when the media or voice message has been accessed. Users can easily view the content tapping on the view once message, and it will not be saved to the recipient’s camera roll.

With the new disappearing voice messages, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy, offering a safer and more secure messaging experience.