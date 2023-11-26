WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Enhance Profile Visibility in Conversations

WhatsApp, a messaging platform owned Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature that will enhance profile visibility within users’ conversations on Android. This feature will display profile information under the contact name, making it easier for users to access important details about their contacts. Instead of navigating to the chat info screen, users will be able to quickly see the profile information within the chat itself.

This new feature is particularly useful when the contact is offline, as it will alternate with the last seen status if available. It also ensures that any recent updates to a user’s profile info are promptly visible to others in the conversation, improving overall visibility and awareness of changes.

The initiative to enhance profile visibility in conversations highlights WhatsApp’s commitment to user feedback and preferences. By implementing this feature, WhatsApp aims to provide a seamless user experience and make it easier for users to access relevant information without having to navigate through different screens.

While the new feature is still under development, it is expected to be available in a future app update. WhatsApp continues to evolve its platform to meet the changing needs of its user base, striving to create a more user-friendly and efficient messaging experience.

