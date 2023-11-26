WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Enhance Profile Visibility in Chats

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature that aims to improve profile visibility within conversations on Android devices. The feature will display users’ profile information directly under their contact name, even when they are offline.

This new functionality eliminates the need to navigate to the chat info screen, allowing users to quickly view the profile information of their contacts while engaged in a conversation. It is intended to enhance the overall user experience making relevant information readily accessible without interrupting the flow of the chat.

The update also addresses the issue of profile info updates going unnoticed. Whenever a user updates their profile information, the new feature ensures that other participants in the conversation are promptly made aware of any changes. This eliminates the possibility of outdated or inaccurate information within ongoing chats.

By incorporating this feature, WhatsApp demonstrates its commitment to user feedback and preferences. The seamless integration of profile information within conversations reflects the platform’s responsiveness to user needs and desire for a more streamlined and efficient messaging experience.

Although the feature is still in development, it is expected to be rolled out in a future update of the app. WhatsApp continues to innovate and introduce new functionalities to enhance its user experience and maintain its position as one of the leading messaging platforms.

