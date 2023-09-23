WhatsApp Introduces Channel Alerts Feature to Keep Creators Informed

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is introducing a new feature to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android. The aim is to notify creators when their channels are closed in specific countries due to legal requirements. This move comes in response to local laws that require the platform to restrict access to certain content within certain regions.

The new channel alerts feature will notify the channel creator when their channel is closed in a specific country. This means that users with phone numbers associated with that country will no longer be able to access or follow the channel. The feature is currently available to some beta testers.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also rolling out an ‘automatic security code verification’ feature for end-to-end encryption. This feature automatically verifies if messages are end-to-end encrypted without requiring any user intervention. The process, called “Key Transparency,” enhances the overall security and privacy of users’ conversations checking if they are using a secure connection.

However, WhatsApp still provides users with the option of manual verification in case the automatic verification fails or is not available.

These new features WhatsApp are significant steps towards ensuring the security and privacy of its users. By notifying channel creators about the status of their channels and automatically verifying message encryption, WhatsApp is taking proactive measures to comply with local laws and maintain user privacy.

