WhatsApp Introduces Video Skip Feature, Allowing Users to Navigate Videos with Ease

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, has recently added a new feature that allows users to skip forward and backward videos. This new capability, reported WABetaInfo, is currently available for Android beta testers in version 2.23.20.20.

The video skip feature works double-tapping the left or right side of the screen. By doing so, users can easily navigate within the videos they receive or send, similar to how it works on YouTube. This intuitive functionality makes it convenient for users who are already familiar with video navigation on the popular video-sharing platform.

With this new feature, users no longer need to rely on the progress bar to skip to specific parts of a video. Whether it’s fast-forwarding to the most crucial section or rewinding to rewatch something they might have missed, WhatsApp users now have more control over their video viewing experience.

FAQ:

Q: How do I use the video skip feature on WhatsApp?

A: To skip forward or backward in a video on WhatsApp, simply double-tap the left or right side of the screen.

Q: Is this feature available for all WhatsApp users?

A: Currently, the video skip feature is only available for Android beta testers in version 2.23.20.20 of the app. It may be rolled out to all users in future updates.

Q: Can I use this feature while recording or sending videos?

A: No, the video skip feature is specifically for navigating videos that have been received or sent within the WhatsApp chat.

In addition to the video skip feature, WhatsApp is also working on a forthcoming update that will allow users to hide locked chats. Currently, the entry point for accessing locked chats remains visible in the chat list, potentially jeopardizing privacy. However, once the new feature is implemented, users will have the option to hide the entry point, requiring a secret code to access those private conversations. This will provide users with an extra layer of privacy and security when it comes to sensitive chats.