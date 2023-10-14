WhatsApp Introduces Chat Event Scheduling and Transparency in Advertisements

WhatsApp, the leading instant messaging app, is continuously seeking ways to innovate and improve its services. To catch a glimpse of the app’s future direction, one can turn to its Beta version, where new features are tested before being rolled out to a wider audience. Currently, WhatsApp is working on a unique feature that will allow users to schedule chat-based events within the app itself.

This new feature can be accessed through a button located next to the call button in WhatsApp groups. By tapping on this button, users will be able to enter the event details, including the name, date, time, location, and the option for a video call. This feature aims to simplify event planning and organization, making it more convenient for users.

Whenever an event is created, all members within the group will receive a notification. This not only ensures that everyone is informed about the event but also allows users to add it to their calendar if desired. Additionally, if the event creator chooses, the notification message can be sent to various groups within the WhatsApp community.

In addition to event scheduling, WhatsApp is also introducing transparency in advertisements notifying users when a business has ads on Meta platforms. When a user messages a specific enterprise, a pop-up notification will inform them about the business’s advertisements on Meta platforms. This will help users make more informed decisions and guide them through the sales funnel. By clicking on the ads, users can be directed to the business’s WhatsApp, facilitating a smoother lead to sale conversion process.

Overall, these new features highlight WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user experiences and providing innovative solutions for communication and business interactions.

