WhatsApp Beta Testers Receive iPad App

WhatsApp beta testers were pleasantly surprised this week with the long-awaited release of the iPad app. The feature was discovered WABetaInfo and is included in version 23.19.1.71 of WhatsApp’s TestFlight app. Through the screenshots available, it appears that the iPad app functions similarly to other companion versions of the app. Users can connect to the app scanning a QR code, much like linking their account to other devices.

The iPad app mirrors the iOS app but with the added advantage of being able to view both chat panes simultaneously. This development begs the question, why did it take so long? WhatsApp head, Will Cathcart, expressed the desire to create an iPad app back in January 2022.

In recent times, WhatsApp has been making headlines with various significant updates and changes. The Mac app saw improvements in group calling features, support for HD photos and videos, and the gradual rollout of Channels to users worldwide. Additionally, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has been working diligently on enabling account usage on multiple devices to enhance user convenience.

It is worth noting that Meta is actively working on transforming WhatsApp into a cross-platform messaging service to comply with EU regulations. This effort highlights the importance of making the app accessible to users across different locations.

Furthermore, Meta’s vision appears to be focused on transforming WhatsApp into a private social network that allows people to connect not only with each other but also with the content that is relevant to them.

Overall, the release of the WhatsApp iPad app is a welcomed addition for users who have been eagerly awaiting its arrival. With WhatsApp’s continuous updates and Meta’s transformative vision, it will be interesting to see how the app evolves in the future.

