New WhatsApp Feature Boosts Account Security with Email Linking

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, is introducing a new security feature to enhance account protection for its users. The latest update allows users to link their email address to their WhatsApp account, providing an additional layer of security.

Currently in the testing phase, the new feature is available to a select group of beta testers who have updated their WhatsApp application to version 2.23.24.10. By navigating to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Email Address, users can associate their email address with their account.

While this feature is optional, it is recommended for users who wish to strengthen the security of their WhatsApp account. The linked email address can be used as an alternative means of accessing the account, offering more flexibility and protection. However, it’s important to note that the primary identifier for the WhatsApp account will still be the phone number, which is necessary for account creation and login.

The introduction of the “Email Address” feature aims to provide users with greater convenience and security. Users will now have the option to log into their WhatsApp account using either their phone number or email address, depending on their preference.

Currently, the feature is only accessible to a limited number of beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta updates from the Google Play Store. However, WhatsApp plans to gradually roll out this feature to a wider user base in the coming weeks, ensuring that more users can take advantage of the enhanced account security provided email linking.

FAQ:

Q: Is linking an email address to WhatsApp account mandatory?

A: No, it is optional.

Q: Can I access my WhatsApp account using only my email address?

A: No, the phone number will still be the primary identifier for your WhatsApp account.

Q: When will the “Email Address” feature be available to all users?

A: WhatsApp plans to gradually make this feature available to a wider user base over the coming weeks.