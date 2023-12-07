New Feature on WhatsApp Allows Self-Destructing Voice Messages

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to send self-destructing voice messages, providing an added level of privacy and security. Similar to the self-destructing photos and videos feature, users can now select “View Once” when sending a voice message. Once the recipient has played the message, it will automatically disappear. While this feature is not entirely foolproof, as recipients can still take screen recordings, it offers users greater peace of mind when sharing sensitive information or unleashing a rant via voice message.

In a blog post, WhatsApp stated that this feature is particularly useful when sharing delicate information like credit card details with a friend or when planning a surprise. Voice messages marked with the “one-time” icon can only be played once, ensuring that the content remains confidential and cannot be replayed. WhatsApp reassured users that these messages are still protected end-to-end encryption, maintaining a high level of protection for user privacy.

The global rollout of this feature will take place over the next few days, allowing users worldwide to take advantage of the added privacy and security it offers. Whether you’re looking to let off some steam or share sensitive information, this new feature provides a safer platform for communicating via voice messages on WhatsApp. So, the next time you have something to say that you’d rather not be stored indefinitely, simply hold down that microphone icon and let your voice be heard without worrying about the consequences.