WhatsApp Launches Channels Alert Feature for Creators

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, has introduced a new feature called WhatsApp Channels. This feature allows users to send one-way broadcasts containing text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. Now, WhatsApp is testing an additional feature that provides updates to channel creators regarding the status of their channels, especially in regions where they may face restrictions due to local laws.

The feature, currently available to select beta testers, will notify channel creators if their channels are experiencing restrictions in specific countries. This move is an attempt WhatsApp to comply with the legal requirements of certain countries.

Users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.20.9 update from the Google Play Store can access this feature. While it is not clear when it will be rolled out to a wider user base, reports suggest that it will be available in the coming days.

The alerts aim to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels in countries where they may be restricted due to legal requirements. It is currently not possible for users to directly check if this feature is available to them, unless they follow a channel that is explicitly unavailable in their country.

Additionally, WhatsApp has introduced new features to enhance user-business interactions. One of these features is “Flows,” which allows businesses to create personalized forms within the chat window for services like seat selection, meal orders, and appointment bookings. This feature will be gradually rolled out in the following weeks.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has introduced “Meta Verified” for WhatsApp businesses. This badge provides businesses with enhanced account support and protection against impersonation.

The new features aim to provide users and businesses with more seamless and secure communication experiences on the WhatsApp platform.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo