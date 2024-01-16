WhatsApp Introduces In-App Sticker Creation Feature

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows users to create their own stickers within the app, eliminating the need to rely on third-party applications. The feature was initially spotted in the WhatsApp Beta for iOS 24.1.10.72 and is currently being tested a limited number of users before a wider release.

Previously, WhatsApp users had to rely on external apps to add custom stickers to their conversations. With the new in-app sticker creation feature, users can now edit existing stickers and create new ones from their own images. The feature also allows users to remove the background of an image without the use of third-party tools.

This addition is expected to enhance the user experience providing a convenient and seamless way to personalize conversations on WhatsApp. Users will no longer need to download multiple third-party apps, some of which may contain advertisements, to express themselves through stickers.

In addition to the sticker creation feature, WhatsApp is also working on a visual update for its app. Users will soon be able to choose a default theme color from a selection of five different options, including green, blue, white, coral, and purple. This new theme feature is currently being developed for WhatsApp’s iOS app.

Overall, these recent updates from WhatsApp aim to improve user engagement offering more customization options within the app. The in-app sticker creation feature and the upcoming theme feature will provide users with greater flexibility to express themselves and add a personal touch to their conversations.