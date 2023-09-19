WhatsApp Beta for iOS Introduces Native iPad Version

Summary: The latest WhatsApp beta for iOS, version 23.19.1.71, includes a highly anticipated feature—a native iPad version of the app. This beta version is accessible to users signed up for the beta program on TestFlight. To access the beta, users must download it onto their iPad and log in scanning the QR code on the screen. Syncing is available between the iPad and other devices already logged in, such as Windows, Mac, iPhone, or Android phones. However, no official release date has been announced for the public App Store version of the iPad app. Additionally, the Android tablet compatible version has not yet surfaced, but it is likely in development.

WhatsApp has been testing multi-device support and exploring tablet compatibility since 2022. These efforts aim to increase platform usage and provide a seamless experience across different devices. The recent beta release further demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user accessibility and convenience.

Source(s): WABetaInfo