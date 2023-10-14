WhatsApp Introduces Privacy Call Relay Feature to Protect User Location Tracking

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has launched a new security feature to protect users from potential location tracking malicious actors. The privacy call relay feature focuses on safeguarding the user’s IP address during calls, providing an extra layer of defense against privacy breaches.

The new capability, discovered WhatsApp update source WABetaInfo, is currently being rolled out to a select group of beta testers. Users can access this feature navigating to the “Advanced” section within the privacy settings menu. By enabling the “protect IP address in call” option, users can significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized parties determining their location.

While this enhanced privacy measure is commendable, it may slightly impact call quality due to the encryption and routing processes required the feature, which routes calls through WhatsApp servers. However, this trade-off is a small price to pay for the added protection of sensitive information.

This innovation is especially significant when engaging in WhatsApp calls with unfamiliar contacts, as it raises the difficulty level for potential location tracking attempts. Users can have peace of mind knowing that their private details are shielded, even in conversations with less familiar contacts.

The privacy call relay feature is gradually being made available to a wider user base. Android users can access it through the Google Play Store, while iOS users can find it on the TestFlight app.

By fortifying IP address protection, WhatsApp empowers users with a vital tool to defend against potential privacy breaches, specifically in unfamiliar call scenarios.

