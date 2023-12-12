WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Highlighting Important Messages

WhatsApp has unveiled its latest update for its instant messaging app, allowing users to pin messages in group chats and one-to-one conversations. The new feature, called “pin message,” enables users to highlight important messages and keep them at the top of their chat threads.

With the ability to pin various message types, such as text, polls, images, and emojis, users can easily access and refer back to important information within their conversations. Furthermore, all pinned messages are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring the privacy and security of the shared content.

WhatsApp provides users with three pinning durations to choose from: 24 hours, seven days, and 30 days. By default, the duration is set to seven days, but users have the flexibility to adjust it according to their needs. In group chats, administrators hold the authority to determine whether pinning messages is accessible to all members or restricted to only group admins.

To pin a message, users can simply long-press the desired message and locate the “pin” option in the sub-menu that appears. This intuitive process allows for quick and effortless management of important content.

As WhatsApp continues to enhance its messaging app, the introduction of the pin message feature showcases their commitment to improving user experience and facilitating efficient communication.