WhatsApp Announces Changes to Google Drive Backups

Summary: In a major change announced WhatsApp, the deadline for free backups of WhatsApp chats on Google Drive is soon coming to an end. Previously, users were able to store their WhatsApp conversations on Google Drive without using up their 15GB of free data allotment. However, starting this year, these backups will now count towards users’ storage restrictions, potentially forcing them to consider purchasing additional storage through Google One. This move aligns Android procedures with the storage constraints already in place on iPhone’s iCloud. While users can still make use of their free storage managing WhatsApp’s storage settings, there are alternative options available to minimize storage utilization and avoid additional expenses.

To effectively manage storage without paying for Google One, users can navigate to WhatsApp Settings, then Storage and Data, and select Manage Storage to find ways to reduce space usage, particularly for photos. WhatsApp provides various techniques to efficiently minimize storage without incurring extra costs while ensuring users maximize their complimentary 15GB allotment. Additionally, users can check their current storage usage through the app’s storage review option.

While the reasons behind these changes have not been disclosed Google or WhatsApp, it is possible that the decision reflects the impracticality of providing free cloud storage given WhatsApp’s vast user base. It is important to note that users can still back up their data for free as long as they have available space within their Google Account’s 15GB of free cloud storage or any additional storage they have acquired through Google One.