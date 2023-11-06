New Security Feature for WhatsApp Beta Users: Email Verification

WhatsApp, one of the world’s leading messaging apps, is set to unveil a new security feature that will enhance user account protection. The latest report suggests that beta users of WhatsApp will soon have access to email verification functionality, further bolstering the app’s security measures.

The email verification feature has been under rigorous testing since August of this year and is now being rolled out to a select group of beta users. With this new feature, WhatsApp aims to ensure that user accounts remain secure and protected from unauthorized access.

According to WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks updates and features in WhatsApp, beta users can find the email verification option in the Account section of the app’s Settings. Interested beta users can check if this feature is enabled updating to the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android, specifically version 2.23.24.10.

Setting up email verification is a simple and straightforward process, as depicted in a screenshot shared WABetaInfo. Users are required to verify their email addresses during the setup to gain access to their accounts. Failure to complete the verification process prompts a warning message urging users to initiate the verification procedure. In case users encounter any issues, there is also a “Verify email” button that will resend the verification email to the specified account.

It is important to note that email verification serves as an additional layer of security and is not a primary method for verifying accounts. The introduction of this feature aims to provide users with increased control over their WhatsApp accounts and strengthen overall account protection.

As the email verification feature gradually rolls out to more beta users, it promises to enhance the security measures already in place within WhatsApp. With this new layer of protection, users can enjoy a safer messaging experience on one of the most popular messaging apps in the world.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Who has access to the WhatsApp email verification feature?

The email verification feature is currently available to select beta users of WhatsApp.

2. How can I check if the email verification feature is enabled?

To check if the email verification feature is enabled, update your WhatsApp to the latest beta version for Android (2.23.24.10) and navigate to the Account section in the app’s Settings.

3. Is email verification the primary method for verifying WhatsApp accounts?

No, email verification serves as an additional way to verify accounts and enhance security measures.