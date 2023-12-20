WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Changing Mobile Numbers

WhatsApp, the widely popular messaging app, has recently released a new feature that allows users to change their mobile numbers associated with their accounts. This feature aims to provide more flexibility and convenience for users who may need to switch phone numbers for various reasons.

To change your mobile number on WhatsApp, follow these simple steps:

For Android users:

1. Open the WhatsApp app.

2. Tap on your profile photo in the upper-right corner of the screen.

3. Go to “Account.”

4. Click on “Change Number.”

5. Enter your old and new mobile numbers.

6. Choose whether to notify your WhatsApp contacts about the change.

7. Tap “Done” to complete the process.

For iOS users:

1. Open the WhatsApp app.

2. Go to “Settings” in the lower-right corner.

3. Select “Change Number.”

4. Enter your old and new mobile numbers.

5. Choose whether to notify your WhatsApp contacts about the change.

6. Tap “Done” to update your mobile number on WhatsApp.

It’s important to note that when you change your mobile number on WhatsApp, your contacts will be informed and prompted to contact you on your new number.

By providing this feature, WhatsApp ensures that users can easily switch phone numbers without losing their chats, contacts, or other valuable data. Users are advised to first change the mobile number on their old phone, create backups on Google or iCloud, and then set up WhatsApp on their new device when transferring data.

To check which mobile number is associated with your WhatsApp account:

For Android: Open the WhatsApp app and click on your profile photo. Your mobile number will be displayed.

For iOS: Open the WhatsApp app, go to “Settings,” and tap on your name. You will see the mobile number associated with your account.

WhatsApp’s dedication to continuously updating its features reflects its commitment to making communication seamless and convenient for users worldwide.