New Colourful Redesign Coming to WhatsApp’s Android Chat Interface

WhatsApp is preparing to give its Android chat interface a fresh new look with a redesign that includes changes to the app’s colors and icons. The upcoming update will affect how the app appears in both light and dark modes. While still in development, screenshots of the changes were recently shared feature tracker WABetaInfo.

One of the notable changes is a redesigned camera icon on the main chat screen. The new camera icon features an outline, replacing the solid icon from previous versions. Similarly, the icons for video calls, voice calls, and the camera will also have outlines instead of solid shapes. These changes aim to give the interface a more modern and sleek appearance.

Another noticeable modification is the introduction of a slightly brighter shade of green throughout the app. This new shade will be applied to elements like the floating action button and the WhatsApp text at the top. In addition, WhatsApp plans to change its iconic green bar to white, allowing the interface to turn black or grey when in dark mode.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp made a significant change moving its chat, calls, and other tabs to the bottom of the Android app, aligning its functionality with the iOS version. These updates to icons and colors are also expected to be implemented in the iOS version of the app.

While there is no specific timeline mentioned, WhatsApp users on both Android and iOS can anticipate further improvements, including the introduction of chat filters. These chat filters will bring categories like All, Unread, Contacts, and Groups, making it easier for users to navigate and manage their chats.

Stay tuned for more information on when these exciting updates will be rolled out to WhatsApp users worldwide.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo

– WhatsApp Beta for Android and iOS