WhatsApp Introduces Alternate Profiles for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is constantly striving to improve its user experience. In its latest endeavor, WhatsApp has announced the development of a new feature called “Alternate Profile.” This feature aims to provide users with an additional layer of privacy and help declutter their lives.

Unlike the traditional profile, the alternate profile will have restricted visibility. Users will have the option to create an alternate profile, which will be displayed to individuals who are not allowed access to their primary profile photo. Depending on the privacy settings, people outside of the user’s contacts list will only be able to view this alternate profile, thereby preventing them from accessing any further information.

The introduction of the alternate profile feature will play a significant role in safeguarding user information and bolstering privacy. For individuals who frequently receive calls or messages from unknown numbers, this feature will allow them to maintain their anonymity while still sharing a profile. Furthermore, this feature may prove beneficial in the future if WhatsApp introduces usernames, as the alternate profile can be instrumental in easy categorization.

The rollout of the WhatsApp alternate profile feature has not been confirmed yet. However, a well-known source, WABetaInfo, reports that the feature is currently under development and will be included in a future app update. Meanwhile, users can explore the recently introduced WhatsApp Channels for other exciting new features.

What are your thoughts on these upcoming WhatsApp alternate profiles? Share your opinions and insights in the comments below.

