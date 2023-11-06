WhatsApp’s AI-generated stickers have come under scrutiny after users reported that the platform created images depicting children with guns in response to certain prompts related to Palestine. The issue was first flagged Meta employees, according to a report The Guardian. Users noticed that when terms like “Palestinian,” “Palestine,” or “Muslim boy Palestinian” were used as prompts, the app generated cartoons of children with guns. Strikingly, similar searches related to Israeli children did not produce the same results. This incident sheds light on the challenges of content moderation in the era of AI, particularly during times of conflict like the ongoing Israel-Hamas crisis.

Although The Messenger was unable to replicate the issue on Monday morning, it is possible that Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has addressed the problem. However, persistent concerns about AI-generated content remain.

WhatsApp introduced the relatively new feature of creating stickers using AI images generated from simple text prompts a few months ago. While the feature has shown promise, it has also faced controversy due to its response to problematic prompts. At its launch in September, users reported that the generator produced results like “child soldier,” “Karl Marx with large breasts,” “Waluigi with a rifle,” and “Giving birth to Pikachu.”

As AI technology continues to evolve, platforms must strive for responsible development and implementation. Ethical considerations and robust content moderation systems are crucial to ensure that AI-generated content does not perpetuate harmful or inappropriate imagery. It is expected that Meta, as a responsible tech company, will address these concerns promptly and take necessary steps to prevent such issues in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did WhatsApp’s AI-generated stickers depict children with guns?

A: When users included terms related to Palestine like “Palestinian,” “Palestine,” or “Muslim boy Palestinian” as prompts, WhatsApp’s AI-generated stickers created cartoons of children with guns. However, similar searches related to Israeli children did not yield the same results.

Q: Has Meta addressed the issue?

A: While The Messenger was unable to replicate the problem on Monday morning, it is possible that Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has taken steps to address the issue. However, concerns about AI-generated content persist.

Q: What were the problematic prompts reported users when the AI image generator feature was first introduced?

A: Users reported that the AI generator produced problematic results such as “child soldier,” “Karl Marx with large breasts,” “Waluigi with a rifle,” and “Giving birth to Pikachu” when the feature was launched in September.