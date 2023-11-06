WhatsApp recently introduced a new AI-powered sticker generator, allowing users to create personalized stickers for their chats and stories. However, this feature has already faced criticism for generating inappropriate and racist images. The Guardian revealed that when prompted with terms related to Palestine, the AI sticker generator produced images of Palestinian children holding guns. On the other hand, when prompted with terms related to Israel, it generated images of the Israeli flag, people dancing, and children playing.

These findings have raised concerns about the unintentional perpetuation of bias and discrimination through AI technology, particularly in sensitive geopolitical contexts. Critics argue that the biases present in the sticker generator can distort the portrayal of communities and events, potentially impacting public opinion and discourse.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, responded to the criticism acknowledging the need for improvement. Kevin McAlister, a spokesperson for Meta, emphasized the ongoing evolution of the AI sticker generator and the importance of user feedback in refining the system.

This is not the first time Meta’s AI technology has faced scrutiny for bias and mistranslations. Instagram, also owned Meta, encountered a similar issue with its automatic translation feature, which wrongly added the word “terrorist” to Arabic user bios. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, including a Facebook mistranslation that resulted in the wrongful arrest of a Palestinian man in Israel.

While companies are being urged to regulate their AI models, there is a growing concern surrounding the misuse and generation of inappropriate content artificial intelligence. Lensa AI, for instance, faced accusations of creating sexually suggestive and racially biased avatars. Additionally, a recent study published in the journal Nature highlighted the potential risks associated with integrating large language models (LLMs) into healthcare, as it could lead to harmful, race-based medical practices.

As AI technology continues to advance, it is imperative for companies to address and rectify biases to ensure fair and inclusive outcomes. By actively incorporating user feedback and implementing effective regulation, the industry can strive toward unbiased AI systems that benefit society as a whole.

FAQ

What is the purpose of WhatsApp’s AI sticker generator?

WhatsApp’s AI sticker generator allows users to create customized stickers for their chats and stories.

What criticisms has the AI sticker generator faced?

The AI sticker generator has been criticized for generating racist and inappropriate images. It has been found to produce images of Palestinian children holding guns when prompted with terms related to Palestine, while generating images of the Israeli flag, dancing, and playing children when prompted with terms related to Israel.

What concerns have been raised regarding AI technology and bias?

There are concerns that AI technology could unintentionally perpetuate bias and discrimination, especially in sensitive geopolitical contexts. Biases in AI systems can distort the portrayal of communities and events, potentially influencing public opinion and discourse.

How has Meta responded to the criticism?

Meta acknowledged the need for improvement and emphasized the ongoing evolution of the AI sticker generator. They expressed the importance of user feedback in refining the system.

What are some previous instances of bias and mistranslations involving Meta’s AI technology?

Previous instances include Instagram’s automatic translation feature wrongly adding the word “terrorist” to Arabic user bios and a Facebook mistranslation leading to the wrongful arrest of a Palestinian man in Israel. The company has apologized for these incidents and referred to them as glitches.

What other concerns surround the use of AI technology?

There are concerns about AI technology being used inappropriately and generating inappropriate content. For example, the Lensa AI app faced accusations of creating sexually suggestive and racially biased avatars. Additionally, integrating large language models into healthcare has been found to have potential risks, such as race-based medical practices.