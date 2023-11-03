WhatsApp AI Generates Controversial Images As Search Results

WhatsApp’s AI image generator feature has come under scrutiny after it was discovered that searches for terms like “Palestinian,” “Palestine,” or “Muslim boy Palestinian” returned images of guns or children holding firearms. The Guardian verified this issue through screenshots and their own tests, noting that other prompts such as “Israeli boy” generated images of children playing soccer or reading, while “Israel army” resulted in drawings of soldiers smiling and praying with no guns involved.

Former employees of Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, have reported and escalated this issue internally. However, Meta did not immediately offer a comment on the matter. The AI image generator allows users to create stickers using artificial intelligence, promising to turn their ideas into visual representations.

Despite the varied search results experienced different users, the fact remains that search prompts related to Palestine often resulted in images depicting guns or armed individuals, while prompts related to Israel showed more neutral and peaceful imagery. These discrepancies raise concerns about potential bias in the AI algorithm used WhatsApp.

