Meta Introduces Generative AI to WhatsApp: A Sneak Peek for Beta Testers

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is making strides in incorporating generative AI into its products. The latest addition to experience this cutting-edge technology is the popular messaging app, WhatsApp. Beta testers are now getting a glimpse of the future as AI chat buddies have made their way into the app.

According to WABeta Info, Android users were the first to encounter these AI chat companions on November 17, followed closely iPhone users on November 23. However, joining the beta program is no easy task. While both programs have reached their capacity, Android users stand a better chance compared to iPhone owners. Nevertheless, with the volatility of users leaving the Google Play beta program, perseverance might lead to success.

It’s important to note that even if you manage to secure a spot in the beta program, the AI chatbot feature may not be immediately visible. The rollout is happening gradually, starting with a select group of beta testers and expanding to more users in the coming weeks.

For those fortunate enough to have access, the experience promises to be exciting. TechRadar, our sister site, has put the Android beta version through its paces and discovered that the AI avatars offer different personas tailored to users’ preferences. Whether you’re seeking a Snoop Dog-styled Dungeon Master for a game of Dungeons and Dragons, career advice from Leo the career coach, or a pep talk from Scarlett, your “hype woman bestie,” there’s an AI chat partner for every need.

In addition to the personalized avatars, there’s also a more generic virtual assistant called Meta AI, akin to ChatGPT and Google Bard. It can suggest Netflix shows, guide you in purchasing a laptop, or even provide tips on cooking the perfect lasagna.

Interestingly, conversations initiated with AI chatbots will appear in your Chats list as if you’re conversing with a real person. What makes this even more convenient is that these conversations can seamlessly continue on the desktop version of WhatsApp, extending the AI experience beyond mobile devices.

While the beta version brings users closer to Meta’s vision for the future, it’s only the beginning. A wider rollout is anticipated in the near future. For now, beta testers can enjoy this exclusive preview and embrace the potential of generative AI on WhatsApp.

