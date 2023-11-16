Tangedco Empowers Consumers with WhatsApp Option for Grievances during Monsoon

As the monsoon season approaches, Tangedco, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, has taken a proactive step to address and resolve electricity-related complaints from consumers in Chennai and suburban areas. In addition to the Minnagam call center number, Tangedco has now released dedicated WhatsApp numbers for specific regions, allowing consumers to air their grievances conveniently through the popular messaging platform.

Recognizing the importance of seamless electricity supply, electricity minister Thangam Thennarasu recently held a review meeting with the chief and superintendent engineers to ensure necessary precautionary work was undertaken before the monsoon. It was revealed that a substantial amount of ₹4.4 crore will be allocated for repair works, with each of the 44 Tangedco distribution circles receiving an equal share.

To effectively handle issues arising during the monsoon, Thennarasu instructed the superintendent engineers in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai to maintain ample equipment stock and be prepared for any calamitous situations that may arise. The officials from Tangedco reported that a significant number of electric poles and substations were damaged and in need of replacement. Consequently, dedicated teams comprising of 15 personnel each were formed in all 176 divisions throughout the state to promptly respond and rectify faults around the clock.

Besides addressing general complaints, instructions have been issued to prioritize the restoration of power supply to critical establishments such as hospitals, government offices, banks, mobile phone towers, and motor pumps responsible for continuous water supply. The diligent coordination between Tangedco personnel and the Chennai Corporation’s control room ensures effective management within the city.

By introducing the WhatsApp option, Tangedco aims to provide a user-friendly platform for consumers to swiftly communicate their grievances, allowing for fast and efficient resolution. This innovative approach demonstrates Tangedco’s commitment to improving customer satisfaction and maintaining a reliable electricity supply, even during challenging weather conditions.

