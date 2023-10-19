WhatsApp Introduces Support for Multiple Accounts

WhatsApp has recently announced a new feature in their instant messaging application: the simultaneous support for multiple accounts, allowing users to switch between them directly.

Previously, it was possible to have multiple WhatsApp accounts associated with different SIM cards on the same or different phones, but accessing one account required signing out of the other and vice versa.

With this new feature, users with a phone that supports multiple SIM or eSIM cards can have their WhatsApp accounts associated with those numbers open simultaneously.

To do this, users can simply open the WhatsApp settings, click on the arrow next to their name, and then click on “Add account”. They will also be able to control the privacy and notification settings for each account separately.

According to the official WhatsApp blog, this option will be available “soon”, as confirmed Mark Zuckerberg in a post on his Facebook account.

This new feature provides added convenience for users who have multiple phone numbers or devices, allowing them to easily switch between different WhatsApp accounts without the need to sign out and sign in again.

Source: WhatsApp

Additional information: Passkeys on WhatsApp serve as an extra layer of security for users, allowing them to authenticate their account using a unique PIN. This helps protect against unauthorized access to WhatsApp accounts. To enable passkeys on your Android device, you can follow the instructions provided in the Xataka article.

