WhatsApp introduces message editing feature

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, has been adding interesting and useful features since last year. From the multi-device model to the ability to delete messages up to 60 hours after sending, users now have more tools to customize their experience on the platform.

Taking inspiration from sister apps like Telegram, WhatsApp is now introducing a new feature to its interface – message editing. Users will be able to edit sent messages to “correct errors” or simply because they have “changed their mind,” announced the social network on Tuesday.

“From correcting a simple spelling mistake to adding more context to a message, we are excited to offer you more control over your chats,” WhatsApp emphasized.

To edit a message, the user simply has to long-press on the sent message and choose “Edit” from the menu. This option will be available for up to fifteen minutes after sending the message.

To notify recipients that the sender has made edits, the edited texts will display as “edited,” but without showing the edit history.

Like all personal messages, multimedia, and calls, all messages and edits made a user are protected end-to-end encryption, as WhatsApp reminds us.

This feature has started rolling out to users worldwide and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

