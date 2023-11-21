WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Chatbot to Enhance User Experience

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is set to surprise its users with a new feature that integrates cutting-edge technology within its platform. The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, numbered 2.23.24.26, introduces a new blue circle button, signaling the debut of Meta’s chatbots powered their proprietary AI, Llama 2.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, this new chatbot aims to assist users in their daily tasks providing advice, timely help, and even casual conversation. Similar to popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Copilot (formerly known as Bing Chat), WhatsApp’s AI chatbot can be accessed simply tapping the blue button.

One of the highlights of this AI-powered assistant is its ability to perform various functions seamlessly within the app. Users can rely on it to create a weekly menu plan for their homes, translate text without leaving the app, learn jokes to share with their contacts, or even seek guidance for solving mathematical problems.

Whether you’re in need of practical assistance or a friendly chat, WhatsApp’s AI chatbot aims to enhance user experience offering a wide range of capabilities. By integrating this AI technology directly into the messaging app, Meta is embracing the power of artificial intelligence to make communication more efficient and interactive.

In the era of rapidly advancing technologies, Meta continues to leverage the latest innovations to provide users with new and exciting features. With the introduction of the AI chatbot on WhatsApp, staying connected with friends and family is not limited to simple messaging but extends to engaging with intelligent virtual assistants.

